Swastika Drawn on Head of Patient at Toronto Care Facility

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 7:45 pm |

Glendale Care Centre on The Queensway, Toronto, Ontario. (googlemaps)

Shane Morrow was filled with shock and anguish when he discovered a swastika drawn on the head of his uncle who was confined to a care facility in Toronto.

While visiting Uncle Larry, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and diabetes, at Glendale Care Centre in Toronto’s Swansea neighborhood this week, Shane noticed some black markings on his uncle’s head. He initially assumed that his uncle must have been injured in some sort of accident, and the black marks were the stitches used to close a wound. A closer examination proved that they were very wrong, Toronto.com reported.

A swastika and a “smiley face” had been drawn with black marker on his uncle’s head, and there was bruising on his arm.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Shane said.

When he questioned the staff member on duty, he was told that “a younger man” had originally drawn two swastikas, one on his back which was washed off and one on his head could not be removed.

“I was thinking: How did he get his shirt off? Why was his shirt off?” his nephew wondered. “Did this guy pull his shirt over his head and was abusing him?”

Although the staff member to the family said that the perpetrator had been arrested, Toronto police media relations officer Const. Caroline de Kloet said there was no report filed for the address of the facility.

Aside from the alleged abuse, Shane reported that his uncle was clad in dirty clothes and was living in an unclean environment at the facility.

“The smell …I could not believe it,” he said. “It was to the point that I wanted to grab my uncle, throw him on my back and get out of there. That’s how bad it was.”

Larry has been a resident at Glendale for approximately two years, and he is on a waitlist to get into a retirement home.

A staff member for Glendale Care Centre said the incident is “a private matter” and that they “cannot divulge any information at this time.”