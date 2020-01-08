Survey: Israel Likes Trump More Than Other Countries

YERUSHALAYIM -

A sign reading “Trump Heights” at the community to be named after US President Donald Trump. (David Cohen/Flash90)

U.S. President Donald Trump continued to be more popular in Israel than in other countries during the past year, according to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.

The survey was conducted prior to the current confrontation between the U.S. and Iran, sampling public opinion in 33 nations, among 37,000 people between May and October 2019.

Overall, 64 percent of respondents said they do not have confidence in Trump to do the right thing in foreign affairs, while just 29 percent expressed confidence in him.

In Israel, by contrast, the U.S. leader racked up a 71 percent confidence rating. Only the Philippines liked him better, with a 77 percent favorable rating.

Not surprisingly, Mexicans were on the other end of the spectrum, with 89 percent saying they do not have confidence in Trump. Russia came close with 80 percent doubting his ability in foreign affairs.

Only 13 percent of those polled in Germany said they had confidence in Trump, 18 percent in Sweden, 20 percent in France, 21 percent in Spain, 25 percent in the Netherlands and Greece and 32 percent in Britain.

The president fared better in India (56 percent), Nigeria (58 percent) and Kenya (65 percent).