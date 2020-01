YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 8:15 am |

The shattered windows of the car. (Hatzalah Without Borders)

On Wednesday afternoon, a young man arrived at the Yerushalayim police station with his vehicle, and reported that his car had been attacked by stones in the area of Hizma, north of the capital.

The police summoned MDA, after providing the man with primary care due to a head injury, after which the man was admitted to the hospital in light condition.