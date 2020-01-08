Man Drowns Attempting to Rescue Others in Northern Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 9:49 am |

A car drives in a flooded road in Nahariyya, Wednesday. (Meir Vaknin/Flash90)

The body of a 32-year-old man who went missing in Nahariya after his vehicle overturned on a flooded road was found Wednesday afternoon.

The city has been seen massive flooding as heavy rains pound much of the country.

The man drowned after rescuing a family whose car they were traveling in was overturned in the city center, in the floodwaters that flooded the nearby Ga’aton River, following the intense rains.

The car carrying the mother and daughter, who were trying to cross Rechov Sprintzek, was overturned, but after efforts; fire brigade service who were called to rescue them, with the help of civilians, managed to rescue them.

A flooded road in the northern city of Tzfas, on Wednesday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

But it later turned out that one of the rescuers, a resident of the city, was lost. He was immediately declared missing, after being swept away by the water flowing through the streets. Later, his body was found, after a few hours of searching, unfortunately with no sign of life.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Radi Hadad who was among the first responders at the scene relayed: “When I arrived at the scene I found a man who had gone missing shortly before, I together with other EMS personnel performed CPR on the man in an attempt to resuscitate him. Unfortunately, at the end of our efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Our teams are at full readiness and will continue to respond to any and all medical emergencies throughout the area.”