Report: Netanyahu Blocking Construction in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 3:45 pm |

Terraced construction in Har Homa using Jerusalem Stone. (Yehudit Garin)

The Prime Minister’s Office has been blocking construction of approximately 2,000 housing units in the Har Homa neighborhood of Yerushalayim, Kan News reported on Tuesday evening.

While the Prime Minister’s Office would not comment on the report directly, it said that: “Israel has built in Yerushalayim, is building in Yerushalayim, and will continue to build in Yerushalayim – while exercising discretion.”

“Diplomatic difficulties” were cited as the reason for the go-slow policy in Har Homa and other areas located beyond the Green Line.

Peace Now decried approvals given by Israel authorities to advance plans to build nearly 2,000 homes in Yehuda and Shomron, according to an AP report on Monday.

The left-wing group said nearly 800 housing units received the final approval needed for construction to begin, and initial approvals were given for an additional 1,150 homes.

The construction plans referred to by Peace Now are located across the region, and include: Rechelim, 7 units; Elon Moreh, 107; Zufim, 92; Etz Efraim, 10; Ariel, 12; Givat Ze’ev, 136; Karnei Shomron, 120; Ma’aleh Adumim, 63; Mitzpeh Yericho, 147; Halamish, 100; Mitzpe Danny (to be legalized as part of Ma’ale Mikhmas), 180; Almon (Anatot), 91; Shvut Rachel, 204; Talmon, 224; Haresha (to be legalized as part of Talmon), 258; Kochav Yaakov, 160; Peduel, 25.

The Israeli defense body that oversees civilian affairs in the Yehuda and Shomron, known as COGAT, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.