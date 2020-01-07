Flood Warning Issued for Judean Desert Hiking Trails

YERUSHALAYIM -

Floodwaters in Nahal Og, which runs from near Yerushalayim to the Dead Sea. (Maxim Dinshtein/Flash90/File Photo)

More rain and more flooding—that’s whats in store for Israelis starting Tuesday night and storming on through the end of the week.

A flood warning was issued for the Judean desert and the south by the Nature and Parks Authority, which announced the closure of a number of hiking trails which could be especially dangerous in the coming weather.

Nahal Darga and all the hiking routes in the Judean Desert, and the paths in Nahal Og and Nahal Prat will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Authority stressed that it is forbidden to enter river channels if there is a flow of water, on foot or in a vehicle, until the water level completely recedes, Arutz Sheva reported.

In addition, the Ministry of Environmental Protection issued an advisory on Tuesday regarding unusually high levels of air pollution due to a sand storm from the eastern Mediterranean. Those with respiratory problems, the elderly and children, were advised to restrict outdoor activity as much as possible.

Air quality was expected to improve by Tuesday night, as the next rains wash the country.