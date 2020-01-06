U.N. Committee to Probe Palestinian Claim of Racial Discrimination

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 6, 2020 at 5:12 pm |

A United Nations committee has decided to investigate allegations of racial discrimination against Palestinians by Israel, according to an AFP report on Monday.

The report was based on a ruling by the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination that was seen by the AFP.

The committee voted 10 in favor of a probe, 3 against, and two abstaining on a complaint lodged in 2018 by the Palestinian side.

In a rare instance, a minority opinion was presented with the Committee’s report, condemning the move.

The U.S. also sharply dissented from the decision, stressing that the Palestinian claim to statehood is baseless, despite the committee’s reference to the complaint as an “interstate” matter.

Palestinians acceded to the International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in 2014, and, four years later, filed a complaint accusing Israel of violating their rights.