NEW YORK -

Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 6:30 pm |

A toll plaza at the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Motorists began paying steeper tolls to cross bridges and tunnels run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The tolls rose at the George Washington, Bayonne and Goethals Bridges, Lincoln and Holland Tunnels and Outerbridge Crossing, to $16 cash, $13.75 with E-ZPass during peak hours, and $11.75 with E-ZPass during off-peak hours. The previous rates were $15, $12.50 and $10.50.