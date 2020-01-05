Man Drowns in Flooding on Northern Coast

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3:39 pm |

Braving the rainstorm in Tzfas, Sunday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

A 71-year-old resident of Binyamina drowned as his car was swept away in rushing floodwaters caused by sudden heavy rains along Israel’s northern coastline on Sunday evening.

He and his son had been driving on a road near Zichron Yaakov, when floodwaters from the adjacent Taninim Stream inundated them.

A passerby, reportedly a park ranger, saw the car and plunged into the floodwaters and saved the boy, but his father was lost. A rescue team, which included an Air Force helicopter, later found his body.

Police closed a part of Route 2 connecting Haifa and Tel Aviv due to the storm conditions.

The Gaaton Stream in Nahariya also overflowed, and drivers had to be rescued. Roads were closed in the area.

Route 652 near Binyamina was also closed due to flooding.