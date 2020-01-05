Fourth Passenger Airline Taxis to Runway

Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3:15 pm |

Israel can expect to have a new passenger airline, after CAL Cargo Airlines filed a request with the Civil Aviation Authority, Globes reported on Sunday.

The application will, in all probability, be accepted, Arutz Sheva quoted industry sources as saying.

If so, CAL would become Israel’s fourth passenger carrier, alongside El Al, Arkia and Israir.

CAL was founded in 1976 by Israeli agricultural produce companies to compete with El Al, and transports food, vehicles, animals, medical equipment and a range of other products to Europe and the Western Hemisphere.