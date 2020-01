YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 4:03 pm |

Taxi drivers protesting a Finance Ministry plan to impose new tax regulations blocked Highway 1 from Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday evening.

The angry drivers claim the new scheme will cut into their income by some 30 percent. They also suspect the government of intending to allow Uber taxis onto the roadways, which they fear will undermine the current association of licensed cab drivers.

Police were on the scene, working to clear the traffic lanes.