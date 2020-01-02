Police Questioned Grafton Thomas Following Earlier Monsey Stabbing

Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 7:47 pm |

Ramapo Police guard the house of Harav Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey on Sunday, the day after five people were stabbed at a Chanukah celebration. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Police had questioned Grafton Thomas, accused of the Chanukah stabbing in Monsey, following a November stabbing of a Jew nearby, Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said Thursday, confirming media reports that Thomas is a suspect in the earlier incident.

Following a stabbing attack early on the morning of Nov. 20 on Rabbi Mordechai Schlesinger, a Monsey Rebbi who was walking to shul, surveillance footage obtained by police and sent to the FBI for enhancement showed that the vehicle used by the assailant may have been a Honda Pilot. Review of license-plate readers showed that a Honda Pilot was in the nearby town of Clarkstown two and a half hours before the attack.

The Pilot was registered to a woman in Greenwood Lake, a town in Orange County 30 miles from Clarkstown. Police interviewed both the woman and her son, Grafton Thomas, within two days of the attack, but there was no probable cause to make an arrest.

Following Thomas’ arrest on the night of the Chanukah stabbing, police found in his rented Nissan Sentra the machete believed used in that attack. They were also then able to obtain a warrant to impound the Pilot, and it is being investigated for trace evidence, Weidel said at a press conference Thursday.

A source familiar with the investigation told Hamodia that police also found in the Sentra a second knife, with dried blood and hair, which is undergoing DNA testing.

Grafton Thomas leaving the Ramapo Town Hall, Sunday. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

Weidel said he is “fully aware of the rumors, speculation, videos and news reports” about the case, but that the investigation is proceeding “judiciously, carefully, cautiously, following correct procedures.”

“I stand here tall and proud of our investigation division,” said the chief.

Addressing his initial refusal to call the November attack a hate crime, Weidel said, “I simply said we have no evidence to support that contention, and I made it very clear that if we got that evidence, that was certainly something that could change the equation.”

“I have to live in the legal world,” said the chief, “not the speculative world.”

Thomas, who stabbed five people, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and federal hate crimes. Following his arrest, handwritten journals with anti-Semitic writing were found in his home, including views similar to that of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, the same group believed to have inspired the deadly shooting attack last month at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City.

At Thursday’s press conference, Mrs. Nicky Kohen, daughter of Reb Yehosef Neumann, who remains in critical condition following the Chanukah attack, called for “increased measures of security for all groups of people throughout New York State.”

Increased security measures were indeed announced at the same press conference.

Rabbi Hershel Horowitz, executive director of the Yeshiva Association of Rockland County, said at the press conference that state and town police, and county sheriffs, will be increasing patrols in the area.

Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht said the town will be adding license plate readers to the town’s entrances and exits, as well as improved lighting and cameras – and said these will only be used for crime prevention, not for traffic tickets.

Readers are asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of Mordechai ben Bracha and Yehosef ben Perel, besoch she’ar cholei Yisrael.

