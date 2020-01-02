Jerusalem Readying for Pais Arena Siyum HaShas

Yerushalayim -

Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 8:24 am |

The Pais Arena Sport Hall, seen on the afternoon of this evening’s Siyum HaShas, as final preparations are made

Yerushalayim loveshes chag. Finishing touches are now underway at the central Siyum HaShas event, set to take place tonight at the Pais Arena Sport Hall in Jerusalem. The hall seats 11,000, and tickets were sold out two weeks ago, leaving many searching today for last-minute cancellations and extra tickets, and unfortunately, profiteering at a lively “ticket scalping” market.

This event falls closest to the actual date of the completion of Daf Yomi to take place this Shabbos, when tens of thousands worldwide will complete the 13th cycle of Daf Yomi.

Attendees are asked to arrive early to avoid last-minute crowds.

Free transportation to the event is being offered from two Jerusalem locations – Shefa Chaim Street and Yirmiyahu Street, opposite the Chabad Yeshivah.