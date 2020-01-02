13th Siyum HaShas at Barclays Center

Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1:06 am |

The 13th Siyum HaShas was also celebrated at a satellite venue, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Much of the program was livestreamed from MetLife Stadium, but Barcalys had a number of unique speakers.

Harav Shraga Feivel Hager, the Kossover Rebbe, led Tehillim.

Harav Yosef Frankel, the Vyelepoler Rebbe, delivered introductory remarks (while Harav Aryeh Malkiel Kotler was delivering introductory remarks at MetLife.)

Harav Yeruchem Olshin recited part of the hadran, and Harav Elya Brudny recited kaddish. Harav Elya Ber Wachtfogel began the 14th cycle of Daf Yomi by starting Meseches Brachos.

Harav Yaakov Horowitz recited the “Hashem Hu HaElokim.”

Harav Elya Brudny led Maariv.

Barclays also had its own live musical entertainment, produced by Gershy Moskowitz, featuring singers Yisroel Werdyger, Sheya Berko and Shloimy Taussig, along with the Yedidim Choir, with Yaakov Zeines on keyboard.

Photos courtesy of Hillel Lichtenstein and Avrumi Blum for Agudath Israel.