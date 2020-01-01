Community

Photo Gallery of 13th Siyum HaShas at MetLife Stadium

Harav Matisyahu Salomon, shlita. (Agudath Israel)
Harav Aharon Feldman, shlita. (Agudath Israel)
Rabbi Shlomo Farhi honoring the remarkable Mendy Rosenberg, an ALS patient who was inspired by the last siyum to commit finishing Shas, with the computer controlled by his eye movements. (Rabbi Binyomin Zev Karman/Hamodia)
Shalom Mordechai Rubashkin (Agudath Israel)
Holocaust survivor at the Siyum reveling in the explosive growth of Torah in postwar America. (Agudath Israel)
Harav Reuven Feinstein, shlita. (Agudath Israel)
The Klausenberger Rebbe reciting “Hashem Hu Ha’Elokim. (Agudath Israel)
Lazer (Louis) Scheiner leading Mincha. (Agudath Israel)
Harav Eliezer Ginsburg leading Maariv. (Agudath Israel)
Rabbi Yissachar Frand (Agudath Israel)
Masmidei HaSiyum. (Agudath Israel)
Rabbi Leibush Lish pays tribute to Shimon Yehuda, a 10-year-old child in Yeshiva Bais HaTorah in Lakewood, who has a brain tumor, but despite the pain chemo and surgery, learned Mishnayos Meseches Berachos. (Agudath Israel)
Harav Aryeh Malkiel Kotler. (Agudath Israel)
Rabbi Nosson Scherman making a siyum on Shisha Sidrei Mishna on behalf of the 40,000 children who are Masmidei HaSiyum, collectively learning over 3.5 million mishnayos. (Agudath Israel)

 

Rabbi Yaakov Bender (Agudath Israel)
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (Agudath Israel)

 

Harav Aharon Schiff (Agudath Israel)
Agudath Israel Executive Vice President Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel. (Agudath Israel)
Chazan Yitzchok meir Helfgott reciting Kel Malei Rachamim. (Agudath Israel)
Harav Aryeh Malkiel Kotler (Agudath Israel)
Jay Schottenstein reciting kaddish. (Agudath Israel)