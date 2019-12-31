UN Envoy Post to Go Vacant

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:06 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (L) and with then-Minister of Space Danny Danon in 2015. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Israel will have no ambassador to the United Nations as of Wednesday, after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ has decided not to extend the term of the current envoy, Danny Danon, according to media reports.

Netanyahu asked Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit twice this week if he could make a senior appointment such as U.N. ambassador, during his interim government, but Mandelblit has not responded.

Neither Netanyahu’s nor Danon’s office has confirmed the reports.

Danon’s term was originally scheduled to end in August, but Netanyahu extended it to the end of 2019.

While the matter remains unresolved, Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. Noa Furman will shoulder the ambassadorial duties. It’s not the only important diplomatic post which is currently vacant. At the moment, Israel has no ambassadors serving in Russia, Canada or Egypt, either.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) and Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) are reportedly candidates for the job. Erdan said on Tuesday he’s not interested, but Akunis has yet to say.