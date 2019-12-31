Tel Aviv Rail Passengers Advised to Expect Overcrowding in January

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 5:32 pm |

HaShalom train station in Tel Aviv. (Moshe Shai/FLASH90)

Work to extend electrification for the new high speed train from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim will entail some crowding in Tel Aviv for most of January, Globes reported on Tuesday.

Between January 6 and 28, electrification at the Hashalom and Savidor Central (Arlosorov) railway stations will cause congestion at the Hashalom station; passengers are advised to use the Savidor Central station instead.

In addition, one of the three railway tracks along the Ayalon Highway will be closed, although temporary changes will be made in railway traffic on the Beersheva-Ashkelon-Rishon Lezion Moshe Dayan-Ra’anana line only.

Hoping to ease the situation, Israel Railways plans to adjust the entry of trains to the station at peak hours, depending on immediate conditions. Israel Railways will also operate a free transportation service from Hashalom station to Savidor station.