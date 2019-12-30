Community

New York State State Troopers Deployed in Jewish Neighborhoods

R-L: Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, Rabbi Heshy Dembitzer and Yaakov Shapiro with New York State Troopers outside the Bobov Beis Medrash on 15th Ave. in Boro Park, Monday.
(Gov. Andrew Cuomo)
State troopers outside Chabad headquarters in Crown Heights. (Gov. Andrew Cuomo)
(Gov. Andrew Cuomo)