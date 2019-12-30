CIA Devised Way to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies, Researcher Says

LEIPZIG, Germany (Reuters) -

A MANPADS (Man-Portable Air Defiance Systems) missile is detonated along the shore facing the Firing Range, east of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on December 11, 2011. (Reuters/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo)

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency has devised technology to restrict the use of anti-aircraft missiles after they leave American hands, a researcher said, a move that experts say could persuade the United States that it would be safe to disseminate powerful weapons more frequently.

The new technology is intended for use with shoulder-fired missiles called Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems (MANPADS), Dutch researcher Jos Wetzels told a cybersecurity conference in Leipzig, Germany on Saturday. Wetzels said the system was laid out in a batch of CIA documents published by WikiLeaks in 2017 but that the files were mislabeled and attracted little public attention until now.