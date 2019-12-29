Suspect In Monsey Stabbings Identified

NEW YORK -

Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 10:14 am |

Police in Ramapo have identified the suspect in last night’s attack in Monsey, NY as Thomas Grafton, 37, of Greenwood Lake in Orange County. He was arrested after a traffic stop on 144th Street and 7th Avenue in Harlem. According to the police, he’s being charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

Town of Ramapo Police Department announced that the suspect who was arrested in conjunction with last night’s multiple stabbing will be arraigned in Ramapo Town Court at 11:30am today.