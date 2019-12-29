Cabinet Approves Funding for Druze, Circassian Communities

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3:13 pm |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, flanked by Druze and Circassian local council heads, on Sunday.

The Israeli cabinet on Sunday approved a proposal to invest over NIS 200 million in a plan to develop and strengthen the Druze and Circassian communities in the coming year.

The plan was sponsored by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.

At a meeting with Druze and Circassian local council heads afterwards, PM Netanyahu said the decision was “the continuation of the development plan in the Druze sector. This is now bridging funds ahead of the resumption of the five-year plan that has brought so much blessing, and will yet bring more.”

The measure is part of the October 2016 decision on the development of these communities during 2016-2019, worth approximately NIS 2.2 billion. The bridging plan seeks to preserve the main points of the October 2016 decision and the plan’s many achievements in various fields, the government said in a statement.