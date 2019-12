BROOKLYN -

Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 8:25 pm |

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio at a news conference in fron of 770 Eastern Parkway on December 27, 2019. (screencap from NYC Mayor’s Office)

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, in a press conference held in front of Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, denounced the anti-Semitic acts, and ensured the community of increased NYPD patrols in Crown Heights, Boro Park and Williamsburg, as well as prosecuting the perpetrators of these hate crimes to the fullest extent of the law.