High Demand for Flu Shots in Wake of Fatalities

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 3:37 pm |

Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman receiving a flu shot during the vaccination campaign of 2017. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Amid reports of multiple flu fatalities, Israelis have been arriving at healthcare centers in large numbers for vaccinations, The Times of Israel reported on Thursday.

During the past week, four deaths have been reported from complications of the flu and dozens have been hospitalized in recent weeks.

Israel’s Health Ministry said 11 people have died since the beginning of the 2018-2019 flu season, and 98 are in hospitals in serious condition.

The country’s health organizations have all seen a sharp increase in the number of people seeking a vaccine. The Clalit Health Services said approximately 18,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday, adding to the 900,000 who’ve already received shots.

Maccabi Health Services reported that daily figures for vaccinations had jumped from around 2,200 to 10,000. Meuhedet said that 6,000 people were vaccinated Wednesday compared to an average of just 1,600 on previous days.