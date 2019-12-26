Amazon Gain Leads S&P 500 After Reporting ‘Record’ Seasonal Sales

(Bloomberg) -

(Bloomberg photo by Gabby Jones)

Amazon.com’s stock had the biggest advance on the S&P 500 Index after the e-commerce giant said its year end season was “record breaking,” with billions of items shipped and “tens of millions” of Amazon devices like the Echo Dot sold.

Five million new customers started Prime free trials or paid memberships globally, while the number of items that were delivered with one-day or same-day shipping quadrupled compared to last season. Independent third-party sellers, meanwhile, sold more than a billion items, Amazon said.

Shares of the Seattle-based company rose as much as 4.45% in low-volume trading day, the biggest gain on the S&P 500 Index. Department-store stocks including Nordstrom, Macy’s and J.C. Penney also advanced.

Amazon didn’t release specific sales figures, but its statement backs up broader reports that shopping — particularly of the online variety — picked up this year. Web sales in the U.S. during the season grew almost 19% compared to last year, according to Mastercard Spending Pulse data, which tracked sales from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24. That’s more than five times greater than overall seasonal sales growth, which was 3.4%. Online sales now make up almost 15% of total retail sales during the season, according to Mastercard.

The year end season generates about a fifth of retailers’ revenue each year in the U.S., according to the National Retail Federation. It can be even higher for specialized companies like toy and game stores.

Big-box chains like Target Corp. and department stores like Macy’s are broadening their digital offerings with options like buying online and picking up in store, or BOPIS. While Mastercard data showed that overall sales for department stores declined 1.8% in the holiday period, e-commerce sales grew 6.9%. Specialty apparel, jewelry and electronics also registered e-commerce growth.