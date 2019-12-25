Iron Dome Activated as Rocket Sirens Heard in South

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at 3:04 pm |

Iron Dome batteries intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza as air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel on Wednesday night at about 9 p.m. local time.

The projectile was shot down by the Iron Dome air defense system, the military confirmed.

So far, no injuries were reported.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ was appearing at a campaign rally in Ashkelon when the sirens were heard. His security detail reportedly escorted him from the speakers’ platform.

Sirens were heard in Sde Uziahu, Emunim, Azrikam, Ashkelon, Beer Ganim, and Berekhya.