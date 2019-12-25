Gunshots Hit Jersey City Police Station, School; No Injuries

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP/Hamodia) -

Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at 2:21 pm |

Authorities say gunshots struck a Jersey City police station and a public school next door, but no injuries were reported.

The Jersey Journal reports that the gunfire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Monday in Jersey City.

City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione confirmed Tuesday afternoon that bullets struck both the South District police station and the Academy 1 Middle School.

WABC reports that Detective Jopseh Seals, who was killed minutes before the attack on the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket two weeks ago, worked at that station.

She said no injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.