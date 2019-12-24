Teen Terrorist Arrested Near Me’aras Hamachpelah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Me’aras Hamachpelah at night. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

An Arab youth wielding a knife was arrested near Me’aras Hamachpelah Tuesday morning. The youth was arrested as he attempted to pass a checkpoint near the site. It was the second day in a row a youth with a knife was arrested at the same checkpoint; a similar incident occurred Monday afternoon. Police questioned both detainees on their motives.

Thirteen Arabs were arrested in the Issaqiya neighborhood of Yerushalayim Tuesday morning. The suspects were arrested “for crimes against police and civilians.” In recent weeks, residents of the neighborhood have rioted on a nightly basis in protest of the recent shooting of a criminal by police.

Riots have entailed Arabs throwing rocks and firebombs at police, who use antiriot measures to quell the mob.

Also arrested was an Arab who was responsible for numerous incidents of setting off massive amounts of firecrackers in a Jewish neighborhood on Har Hazeisim. The Arab was part of a gang that has been responsible for the explosions, several of whom were arrested in recent days, police said.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 14 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.