Jewish Man Assaulted in Manhattan

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 1:53 pm |

A Florida man has been charged with a hate crime for an assault on a Jewish man in Manhattan.

The incident occurred at 11 a.m. Monday, on East 41st Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. The assailant yelled anti-Semitic statements and punched the victim, a 65-year-old man, in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, whereupon the assailant proceeded to kick the victim. The man suffered bleeding lacerations to his face and hand.

The suspected attacker, Steven Jorge, 28, a resident of Miami, was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree, as a hate crime.