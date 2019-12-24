Arizona Governor Visits Kosel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 3:51 pm |

Arizona Governor Doug Doucey at the Kosel on Tuesday, with Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz and the governor’s sons. (Western Wall Heritage Foundation)

Arizona Governor Doug Doucey visited the Kosel on Tuesday, hosted by Kosel and Holy Sites Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz.

Governor Doucey said he decided to come with his family for the end of year vacation to the holy city of Yerushalayim, adding that he feels very connected to Judaism and to Jews, and noted that he even gave his three sons biblical names.

The governor said he was very moved by the visit, and that his sons signed the Kosel guest book with prayers for health and happiness for their families.

Rabbi Rabinowitz told the governor that “even a small amount of light dispels deep darkness,” and added that the story of Chanukah is proof of the light that has spread around the world.