2 Fires Break Out in Yerushalayim After Chanukah Candles Left Unattended

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 4:46 pm |

Firefighters were called out on Monday night to battle two fires in Yerushalayim in homes that caught fire from Chanukah candles that had been left unattended.

B’chasdei shamayim, there were no injuries, though there was extensive damage to property.

Calls came into the 102 emergency number within an hour of each other from Rechov Bnei Besaira and Rechov Kovshei Katamon.

Fire and rescue units that answered the calls arrived to find flames erupting from windows and balconies of two apartments and threatening to spread to others.

Emergency personnel quickly searched the scene for anyone trapped in the fire, as they brought the blaze under control and prevented it from reaching other homes.

It appeared that wind knocked over the candles, which had been left burning unattended, starting the fires.

The public is urged to take necessary precautions in the lighting of Hanukkah candles to avoid danger to life and property, such as placing them on a stable, non-flammable surface and at a safe distance from curtains and other materials that could easily catch fire.