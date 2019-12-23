Police Investigating Vandalism, Arson at Modiin Illit Shul

YERUSHALAYIM -

The burned sifrei Torah. (Police Spokesperson)

Police are investigating a horrific incident of vandalism at the Boyaner kloiz in Modiin Illit (Kiryat Sefer). The building sustained damage, and two sifrei Torah were found partially burned. Police were quoted on Channel 10 as saying that although it appears that the vandals attempted to steal some of the klei kodesh, “in any event it looks like this was a deliberate arson attempt.”

Witnesses told Yisrael Hayom that the vandals deliberately set out to ruin the shul. They poured bleach over the furniture and ripped out security cameras which had been recently installed. Garbage was strewn around the room as well.

The vandalism, which included the burned sifrei Torah as well as burned siddurim and sefarim, broken tables and chairs and other damage, was discovered as mispallelim arrived for Shacharis Monday morning, the first day of Chanukah. Police said in a statement that they responded immediately to the call, and that several silver objects had been stolen. Police were gathering evidence Monday morning and said they hoped to capture the culprits as soon as possible.

Deputy Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman said that “the heart finds it impossible to believe that such destruction and chillul kodesh could take place. This incident requires an immediate and thorough investigation in order to quickly find those responsible for this crime.” Deputy Minister Rabbi Meir Porush said that “a terrible act has been committed. It is shocking and heartbreaking to see vandalism of this kind, with damage intentionally done to an aron kodesh. I am in touch with top police officials and am pushing forward this investigation in order to find those who committed this horrible deed,” he said.