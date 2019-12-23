Israel Confirms Signing of East Med Pipeline Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 23, 2019 at 3:10 pm |

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL/File)

Israeli Leviathan gas field gas processing rig near the Israeli city of Caesarea, January 31, 2019. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel has agreed to sign a historic deal with Greece and Cyprus for an eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline, confirming earlier reports.

Netanyahu and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz will fly to Greece to sign the agreement, which he said will “contribute to the energy security of Europe and prosperity in Israel and the eastern Mediterranean.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s office said on Sunday that the signing was set for January 2 in Athens.

The planned 1,200-mile pipeline will have a capacity to transfer between nine and 12 billion cubic meters a year from offshore gas reserves between Israel and Cyprus to Greece, and then on to Italy and other southeastern European countries.