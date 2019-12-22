High Court to Rule on Whether Indicted PM Can Form Government

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1:31 pm |

View of the Israeli High Court Building, with the Knesset in the background. (Israeltourism)

A High Court decision to rule on whether a Knesset member can form a government while under criminal indictment has put the Israel judiciary on a fast track for confrontation with the legislative branch.

With elections scheduled for March 2, the Court said on Sunday it will take up the matter “as early as possible,” and ordered Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to submit a formal opinion within 48 hours.

Chief Justice Esther Hayut will preside over the three-judge panel that will deliberate on it next Tuesday, December 31. The other judges will be Hanan Melczer and Uzi Fogelman.

The court said it had received and approved a petition signed by 67 people seeking a ruling on the matter.

Mandelblit sought to avoid the issue, informing the court on Friday that he would involve himself only if it hears the matter.

MK Miki Zohar, chairman of the Likud Knesset faction, issued a statement of pre-emptive defiance: “If the High Court intervenes on the question of Netanyahu assembling the government, we will enact overriding [of the court] with the start of the next Knesset – and cancel with legislation the decision which prohibits Netanyahu from forming a government.”

Needless to say, if PM Netanyahu would be legally prevented from forming a government, it would change the whole course of the elections.