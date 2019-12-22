Gov’t Allocates Millions for Gaza Border, Arab Sector Security

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 5:35 am |

Streaks of light are pictured as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon May 4. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Some 4,500 Gaza Arabs rioted along the border fence on Friday, throwing dozens of firebombs at IDF vehicles and soldiers. One firebomb hit a jeep and caused damage. No soldiers were injured. Several Arabs attempted to break through the fence to the Israeli side, with soldiers using antiriot methods to repel them.

The government on Sunday authorized the transfer of an additional NIS 5 million for security needs in Gaza border towns. The money is to be used for increasing security patrols, construction of new secure bus stations and public spaces, and general defense purposes.

An additional NIS 3 million has been allocated specifically for security measures in Ashkelon. Commenting on the allocation, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said that “residents of Gaza border communities deal with terror on a daily basis, and are eligible for assistance in strengthening the security of their towns. We in the government salute residents of the region and we will do everything possible to ensure that they can live in full security.”

Also authorized Sunday was an allocation of NIS 10 million for additional police in the Arab sector. The money will be used to hire new officers, as well as to enhance equipment and acquire new communication and photography equipment to enable police to do their job more effectively.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said that “preventing violence in the Arab sector is a goal of the government, and is a high priority for all of us. The allocation approved today is one step forward in the uncompromising fight against violence committed against Arab citizens.”