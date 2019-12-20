Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit Agree on Joint Run

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, December 20, 2019 at 5:00 am |

Itamar Ben-Gvir (L) and Rafi Peretz meet on Friday.

The first agreement of unification of the right-wing parties was signed on Friday, with Jewish House and Otzma Yehudit agreeing to run on the same ticket in the elections for the 23rd Knesset in March.

Jewish House chairman Minister Rafi Peretz met with Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir Friday, with the two sides agreeing to run on a joint list.

Their deal does not yet include, however, the National Union faction, led by Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich.

Following the agreement, Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit parties called on the National Union to join the unified right-wing ticket.

In the September elections, Otzma Yehudit “burned” over 80,000 votes, and didn’t pass the electoral threshold.

According to the summary between the two, Itamar Ben-Gvir will receive the third place on the joint list, and another representative of Otzma Yehudit will receive the sixth place.