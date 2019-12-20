IDF Strikes Again in Gaza After Another Rocket Fired

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, December 20, 2019 at 3:06 am |

A view of an Iron dome missile system intercepting rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, near Ashdod. (Hassan Jedi/Flash90, File)

The IDF on Thursday night hit several Hamas targets in Gaza, after Gaza terrorists fired a rocket at Israel earlier. Red Alert sirens were heard in several communities near the Gaza border fence. The rocket fell in an open area, causing no injuries or damage. In response, IDF planes hit several targets in Gaza, among them an underground Hamas facility, along with a military outpost and a naval target.

It was the second night in a row that terrorists fired a rocket at Israel, with the IDF striking back. IDF planes hit Hamas targets in Gaza early Thursday after Gaza terrorists fired a rocket at Sderot earlier. Red Alarm siren alerts went off at about 2:30 a.m., rousing thousands of sleeping residents and sending them scurrying to bomb shelters. The rocket was intercepted and destroyed by an Iron Dome defensive missile.

Two people were treated in nearby hospitals as a result of the attack – one for shock, and one for injuries sustained when the individual fell while running to a bomb shelter.

The limit Israel imposed earlier Thursday on Gaza fishing boats remained in place Friday. After the rocket fire early Thursday, the IDF limited the distance fishing boats could trawl off the coast of Gaza to ten miles, instead of the usual 15 miles. The limit will hold until further notice, the IDF said, adding in a statement that it saw Hamas as responsible for all terror emanating from Gaza.