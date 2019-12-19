Tragedy in Bnei Brak

Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 4:50 pm |

A 17-year-old bachur died after a fall down the steps of a yeshiva in Bnei Brak on Thursday evening.

Chaim Aharon Zaks, z’l, suffered severe head injuries as a result of the fall in Tiferes Mordechai.

Moshe Frum, a Hatzalah paramedic, said that “according to the students in the yeshiva, the tragedy occurred in a fall down the steps. We carried out resuscitation attempts, including use of an electric defibrillator. After his pulse returned, he was rushed to hospital for further treatment.”

Tragically, he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Details concerning the levayah were not yet available.