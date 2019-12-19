Investigators Probe Connection Between Highway Shooting at Jewish Man and Jersey City Shootout

Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 5:29 am |

Outside the supermarket in Jersey City, last Wednesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Investigators are looking into whether a shooting at a Jewish man driving near Newark Airport earlier in the month could be linked to last week’s deadly shootout at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, NBC reported.

A law enforcement source confirmed to NBC New York that the New Jersey Attorney General’s office is investigating to see if there is a connection.

Misaskim’s Rabbi Yanky Meyer said that the victim in the incident is a Jewish man who claims that someone fired a bullet into his car from a U-Haul van — the same type of van the shooters who killed four people were seen driving in before unloading a hail of bullets at civilians and police last week.

Meyer said the man was driving along the highway side-by-side with the U-Haul van when his window shattered, and then the van took off. He said the man initially thought it was a rock that had been thrown at him, and never thought somebody would be shooting at him.

Thankfully, the bullet did not hit anyone inside the car, Rabbi Meyer said, and was found in the roof of the man’s car by investigators on Monday. The bullet has since been taken out for ballistic testing to see if it might be connected to the deadly shootout.

“When the whole story broke, and pictures surfaced of the U-Haul van, he put two and two together,” Rabbi Meyer said to NBC. “He said, wait a second. These might be the same guys. This might be the same van. Let’s go check out what’s going on. And sure enough, it lead to a bullet being found in the roof of his car.”