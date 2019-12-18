Russia Lets Detained Israeli Travelers In

Yerushalayim -

Domodedovo International Airport, Moscow, Russia. (Wikimedia Creative Commons)

Moscow airport authorities allowed 46 Israelis who had been detained to enter the country, according to Channel 12 on Wednesday evening.

Israeli tourists and businessmen arriving on an El Al flight were stopped at Moscow airport passport control on Wednesday, and waited hours to be allowed into the country. Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced it was looking into the matter.

Russia seems to be sending a message ahead of the Israeli delegation arriving there on Thursday for “consular consultations.”

Russian authorities have recently complained of the treatment of Russian tourists at Ben-Gurion Airport, despite visa agreements between the two countries.

“Every day, about 20 tourists who come to Israel with money and an organized tour are being sent back to Russia,” the embassy said.