102-Year-Old Notified He Can Enroll in Kindergarten Now

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 5:47 pm |

Yosef Eshed received a notice from the town of Motza, near Yerushalayim, that he can now enroll in kindergarten.

It came as somewhat of a surprise, given that Eshed is 102 years old.

“Are they crazy?” Eshed was quoted as asking by Ynet. “It’s been a few years since I’ve attended kindergarten, and that was in Poland,” before he came to Israel 80 years ago.

Due to a computer error, Eshed was one of 20 centenarians to receive enrollment messages.

After the error was discovered, a local official said “we would be honored to host him in our schools so he can tell children his amazing life story.”

Eshed was one of the founders of Kibbutz Hanita and fought against Arab attackers during the British Mandatory period.