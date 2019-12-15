Suspect Directly Tied to Jersey City Shooters Arrested

Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 5:11 am |

Jersey City’s mayor Steven Fulop, center right, talks with first responders, Wednesday, outside the supermarket. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A pawn shop owner in Keyport, New Jersey was arrested Saturday on weapons-related charges after his phone number was found on one of the suspects in Tuesday’s Jersey City shooting.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced late Saturday night that 35-year-old Ahmed A-Hady was taken into custody on felony weapons charges.

He was linked to David Anderson and Francine Graham after police found “a handwritten note that contained a telephone number” in Anderson’s pocket after the suspects were killed in the gun battle.

Officials are now looking into whether any of the guns used in the shooting came from his Keyport pawn shop, which was full of firearms, including three AR-15-style assault rifles.

Prosecutors had previously said they believed some of the guns used in last week’s shootout may have been purchased in Ohio by Francine Graham, one of the two suspects. The shop owner’s phone number was on a piece of paper in the pocket of David Anderson, the other suspect.

Federal prosecutors said they searched A-Hady’s store and allege that while he admitted to owning two handguns purchased in 2007, he “falsely denied” they were there.

One of his relatives ultimately told authorities that A-Hady had a safe at the store with guns inside. A search turned up three handguns there; further searches there and at his home turned up a total of 10 weapons and more than 400 rounds of ammunition.

A-Hady now faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge against him.

Authorities have not said if further charges will follow connected to the actual Jersey City shooting.

Police are continuing to probe the massacre in Jersey City, which authorities are investigating as potentially an act of domestic terrorism.