Rivlin Calls for Special U.N. Envoy on Antisemitism

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:09 pm |

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin called on U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to appoint a special envoy to combat anti-Semitism, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rivlin issued the appeal during an event at the President’s Residence in which he hosted a delegation of U.N. ambassadors from 22 countries led by Israel’s U.N. envoy Danny Danon.

The president also noted the upcoming events to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as part of which he will host world leaders in Yerushalayim, January 2020.

“The presidents of Russia, Germany, France, Italy and Austria, together with a representative of the United Kingdom and many other leaders, will come to Jerusalem, to discuss how we can fight anti-Semitism. We will come together to think about how to pass on Holocaust remembrance and what steps we must take to ensure the safety and security of Jews all around the world.”

Danon said that “despite the lack of clarity in Israeli politics, the ambassadors heard from President Rivlin about Israel’s democratic values. By meeting Israel’s leaders and people, the ambassadors get to see Israel’s unique character, which helps to strengthen her standing in the family of nations.”