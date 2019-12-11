Liberman, Joint List, Trade Blows

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 3:51 pm |

MK Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint list. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Joint Arab List chairman Ayman Odeh retaliated with a furious attack on Liberman and his views.

“We differentiate between the Russian public and the corrupt racist who heads a straw party called Yisrael Beytenu,” Odeh tweeted.

Deriding Liberman’s thin record of legislative accomplishment, he said, “The only budget that Lieberman has passed in his life was into his daughter’s bank account.”

It was a barbed reference to a decade-old probe of allegations that Liberman transferred money to a firm owned by his daughter from unknown sources outside Israel later used to pay him millions of shekels. No charges were ever filed, however.

“Fifteen seats for the Joint List [in the next election] will return him [to his status as] an irrelevant thug,” Odeh predicted. The UAL currently has 13 seats.