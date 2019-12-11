Levayos Announced for Jersey City Victims

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 5:28 pm |

Moshe Deutsch, Hy”d. (Chai Lifeline via AP)

Levayos will be held Wednesday night in Jersey City and Williamsburg for the victims for Tuesday’s shooting attack in Jersey City.

The levayah for Mrs. Basya Leah Mindel Ferencz, Hy”d, will begin in Willaimsburg at 7:00 p.m. from the Yereim Orthodox Chapel at 93 Broadway Street, then continue to Jersey City, where a levayah will be held at 8:00 in front of the new beis medrash, at 127 Martin Luther King Drive.

The levayah for habachur Moshe Tzvi Deutch, Hy”d, will be held in Williamsburg at 8:00 p.m., in front of the Satmar beus Medrash at 152 Rodney Street.