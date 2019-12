Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 3:12 pm |

Harav Aryeh Schechter with ybl’c Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievski

Harav Arye Schechter Zt’l was niftar a short time ago at the age of 82 after a short illness.

Rav Schechter was a popular maggid and was a major figure in kiruv .

His Levayeh will leave his home tomorrow, Thursday at 12:30 p

m (Israeli time) for kevurah in the cemetery Shomrei Shabbos in Zichron Meir , Bnei Brak

Yehi zichro baruch.