Jersey City Mayor Says Attack Was Targeted

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:24 pm |

Tweet of Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop

NEW YORK – Mayor Steven Fulop of Jersey City has tweeted that the attack on the JC Kosher Supermarket seems to have been a targeted attack on the location.

“Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked. Due to an excess of caution the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead. We have no indication there are any further threats,” the mayor tweeted this evening.

This is contrary to earlier reports that the attack was a result of a police gun deal which went awry.

It was also reported that the Uhaul van used by the attackers was filled with guns and explosive devices.

In response to Mayor Fulop’s announcement, NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio tweeted, “The Mayor of Jersey City has asserted that today’s incident was a deliberate attack targeting the Jewish community.

“This tragically confirms that a growing pattern of violent anti-Semitism has now turned into a crisis for our nation. And now this threat has reached the doorstep of New York City.

“Although there is no credible or specific threat directed against New York City, I have directed the NYPD to assume a state of high alert. Tonight, NYPD assets are being redeployed to protect key locations in the Jewish community. Tomorrow, we will announce additional measures.

“History teaches us how dangerous it is to ignore this kind of hateful pattern. We must stop anti-Semitism aggressively and decisively, and I call upon all New Yorkers to join in rooting out this threat.”