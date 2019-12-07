Hundreds to Sleep Out in Times Square to Fight Homelessness

NEW YORK (AP) -

Hundreds of New Yorkers are planning to bed down in Times Square as part of a global effort to fight homelessness.

The event Saturday night is one of 50 taking place in cities around the world as part of what organizers call “The World’s Big Sleep Out.”

An entertainer is slated to perform a bedtime story for more than 1,000 sleep-out participants braving the cold in Times Square.

Funds raised from the event will support charities that work to end homelessness including the Robin Hood Foundation and the Coalition for the Homeless.

The sleep-out campaign was the brainchild of Josh Littlejohn, who owns a chain of sandwich shops in Scotland. Participating cities include London, Los Angeles and Chicago.