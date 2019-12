YERUSHALAYIM -

There were 184,094 babies born in Israel in 2018, data gathered by the Health Ministry shows – with an average of 504 children born each day. And 29.5% of those births were firstborns to their mothers, while 8.4% already had at least five siblings. The data were gathered from 26 Israeli hospitals, but appear only as an average for all hospitals, as privacy laws prevent publication of data on individual hospitals.