Urgent Tefillos Requested for Harav Dovid Soloveitchik

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:12 am |

A sign announcing the atzeres tefillah to be held in the yeshivah, Thursday night.

Klal Yisrael is requested to daven and beseech rachamei Shamayim for the refuah sheleimah of Hagaon Harav Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Brisk, who has been hospitalized in the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Yerushalayim for several days. The hospital said Thursday afternoon that the Rav’s condition has taken a turn for the worse, and he was transferred to the ICU.

Harav Dovid Soloveitchik has been hospitalized several times in recent weeks.

His talmidim will hold a special atzeres tefillah on his behalf on Thursday night in his yeshivah in Yerushalayim’s Gush 80 neighborhood. Tefillos are also being held at the Kosel, Kever Rochel and at the kever of his father, Harav Yitzchak Ze’ev Soloveitchik, zt”l, the Brisker Rav, on Har Hamenuchos.

Readers are asked to daven and learn for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Meshulam Dovid Halevi ben Alte Hendel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.