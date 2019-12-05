Pollster Predicts Yisrael Beytenu to Lose 2 Seats

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 4:38 pm |

Head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, Avigdor Liberman, Monday. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

If Israel is forced to go to elections, the Israeli public won’t be the only ones to lose. Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party will also lose—two seats, according to pollster Shlomo Filber on Thursday.

Filber, one of the owners of Direct Polls, told Radio 103FM, that the party would likely drop from 8 to 6 seats, at least in part because they blame Liberman for preventing a right-wing or unity government.

“Everyone is talking about who is to blame, and the polls show two names: Liberman and Netanyahu. People left of center of course blame Netanyahu for the failure to form a unity government, but it is interesting to see that the right-wingers blame Liberman, not Gantz.”

Filber also observed that the attorney General’s decision to indict Netanyahu appears to have strengthened – not weakened – the Likud.

“The big question was whether an indictment would shatter support for Netanyahu in the right-wing camp, or strengthen it. In the last few days, we’ve seen the Likud strengthening after the indictments. Other than one seat moving from Liberman to the Likud, there’s another seat coming from Blue and White that is going back to the Likud over fears of the possible cooperation between Blue and White with the Joint Arab List. Blue and White, on the other hand, maintains its overall strength.”

Nevertheless, he said, the shifts would not be large enough, based on current data, to give Netanyahu the 61 MKs he needs to form a government.